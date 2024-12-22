Assam Intensifies Crackdown on Child Marriage: 416 Arrested in Phase 3

To eradicate child marriage, the Assam government conducted its third phase of the crackdown on December 21-22, arresting 416 individuals across the state.

In Dhubri district, police detained at least 68 individuals from multiple locations, including College TOP, Bazar TOP, Dharmasala, Soulmari, Gauripur, Golakganj, Tamarhat, and Bilasipara. These arrests were targeted at those accused of facilitating and organizing child marriages.

The Golaghat Sadar Police detained one individual, while in Goalpara, 20 people were arrested as part of the intensified crackdown. Meanwhile, a coordinated effort across nine police stations in the Morigaon district led to the detention of 16 individuals for their alleged involvement in child marriages.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the operation's success, emphasising the administration’s commitment to combating this social evil.

"Assam continues its fight against child marriage. In Phase 3 operations launched on the night of Dec 21-22, 416 arrests were made and 335 cases registered. The arrested individuals will be produced in court today. We will continue to take bold steps to end this social evil," the Chief Minister posted on X.

A Persistent Fight Against Underage Marriages

This latest operation is part of an ongoing campaign launched earlier this year. In February 2023, during the first phase, 3,483 people were arrested, and 4,515 cases were registered. The second phase in October 2023 saw 915 arrests and 710 cases filed. The cumulative numbers underline the state’s sustained efforts to address this pressing issue.

According to police sources, those arrested include parents of child brides, grooms, and both Hindu and Muslim priests who solemnised these illegal unions.

Alarming Data from National Family Health Survey

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) conducted between 2019 and 2021 revealed a grim picture, with 31% of marriages in Assam classified as underage unions. Furthermore, 11.7% of girls aged 15-19 years were either mothers or pregnant during the survey period, nearly double the national average of 6.8%.

Legal and Social Ramifications

The Supreme Court of India recently urged Parliament to outlaw child betrothals, warning that such practices allow perpetrators to exploit legal loopholes in the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006. The apex court emphasised that child betrothals rob minors of their right to free choice, stifling their agency before they mature.

Despite political opposition, particularly from the All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Congress, Chief Minister Sarma has remained resolute in his stance against child marriage. “No one will be allowed to play with the lives of children. By 2026, I will ensure child marriages are eradicated from Assam,” Sarma declared earlier this year.

Opposition Voices and Legislative Debate

While some opposition parties advocate for amendments to the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act, 1935, to address child marriage provisions, Sarma has opted for more decisive measures, including repealing outdated laws. This has led to political clashes, with opposition leaders accusing the government of targeting specific communities.

This latest operation underscores Assam’s unwavering determination to eliminate child marriage—a deeply entrenched social malaise. With 416 arrests and 335 cases in just this phase, the government is sending a clear message: no tolerance for child marriage in a progressive society.

As the crackdown continues, the Assam government’s resolve to protect the state’s youth from exploitation and ensure a brighter future remains evident. The fight against child marriage is far from over, but the wheels of change are firmly in motion.