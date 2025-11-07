Assam Launches SMART AXOM App and Disaster Management Initiatives to Boost Preparedness

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Thursday launched a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness and resilience across the state. The programme, titled "Building Collaborative Resilience for the Future," included the launch of the SMART AXOM App, the Flood Scenario and Downstream Impact Study Report for the Ranganadi, Doyang, and Kurichhu hydro projects, and a certificate course on disaster management communication.

Assam Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, Keshab Mahanta, inaugurated the initiatives and also announced a special orientation course for media personnel to improve disaster reporting, stressing accurate and timely coverage during emergencies.

To strengthen collaboration and technical capacity, ASDMA signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading institutions. Gauhati University will provide academic collaboration and offer a certificate course in disaster communication and gender studies. Partnerships with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) will focus on urban flood studies in Barpeta district and integrated geo-environmental appraisals. The Public Works Department (Electrical) and Assam Engineering College (AEC) will work on research and innovation in lightning protection systems and resilient infrastructure for schools and community buildings.

During the event, the Annual Activity Report (2020–2024) of ASDMA was released, highlighting key achievements, including advances in early warning systems, community preparedness programs, and inter-departmental coordination.

The ceremony also recognized the contributions of mentors and interns under the ASDMA Youth Internship Programme (AYIP) 2025, with certificates distributed to those involved in disaster risk research and field-based resilience initiatives.

The event saw the presence of L. Sweety Changsan, Additional Chief Secretary & CEO, ASDMA; Meenakshi Das Nath, Additional CEO, ASDMA & Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department; senior officials from Assam government departments, NESAC, GSI, PWD, Gauhati University, AEC, NIH, and other stakeholders involved in disaster management.

