Assam: Male Rhino Found Dead in Pobitora; Horn Intact

A male rhinoceros was found dead inside Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Morigaon district. The carcass, with the horn intact, was recovered by field staff during routine patrolling in the Jugdol Camp area.

Forest Range Officer Pranjal Baruah said a team rushed to the spot after the discovery and retrieved the carcass from the bank of Chitalmari beel. A post-mortem examination was conducted, and the horn was removed and kept in safe custody as per standard procedure.

According to veterinary officials from the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden, the rhino, estimated to be around 40 years old, died of natural causes. Necessary samples were collected for further analysis before the carcass was disposed of.

In a separate incident in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a forest homeguard lost his life after being attacked by a rhinoceros earlier this week. The deceased has been identified as Sahabuddin, who was posted at the Bordoloni Forest Camp in the Kohora Range.

Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer and Deputy Director of Kaziranga National Park, said the attack occurred around noon while the staff members were on duty. Sahabuddin succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Kohora hospital.

Another staff member, Ramen Borah, sustained injuries in the same incident and has been shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

