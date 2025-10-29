Rhino Carcass Found in Kaliabor’s Silghat Area; Tiger Attack Suspected

In a concerning development, the carcass of a one-horned rhinoceros was recovered on Wednesday from the Silghat area under Kaliabor subdivision. The dead rhino was found lying in a secluded spot near the Kaliabor Tea Estate close to the foothills of the Kamakhya Temple in Silghat, triggering alarm among local residents and wildlife officials.

According to initial inputs, forest authorities suspect that the rhino may have fallen prey to a tiger attack, though the exact cause of death can only be confirmed after a post-mortem examination. Locals informed that the rhino had strayed out of Kaziranga National Park several days ago and had been wandering in and around the tea garden region of Kaliabor before its death.

Forest personnel have reached the location and secured the area to prevent tampering with the carcass. An investigation has been initiated, and officials are closely examining the incident. No signs of poaching or horn removal were immediately reported, but authorities have not ruled out any possibility until detailed verification is completed.

Further updates are awaited from the Forest Department.

