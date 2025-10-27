Assam Man Gets Lifer for Raping, Impregnating Minor Daughter

A court in Assam’s Nagaon district has awarded life imprisonment to a 50-year-old man convicted of raping and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter. The verdict was delivered by the Special POCSO Court on October 24.

Delivering the judgment, Special Judge and Additional District and Sessions Judge Chitra Rani Saikia directed the accused to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the survivor. The court further ruled that failure to pay the amount would invite an additional six months of imprisonment.

The identity of the accused is yet to be established.

As per police reports, the incident took place earlier this year at the family’s residence in Amsoi, under Raha police station limits. The crime allegedly occurred when the victim’s mother was away from home.

The incident remained undisclosed for several months until the mother noticed her daughter showing signs of pregnancy. A complaint was lodged on June 3, following which police swiftly registered a case and filed a chargesheet within 28 days.

Authorities have confirmed that the minor has since delivered a baby.

