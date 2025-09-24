Guwahati: Class 12 Student Drugged, Raped By School Accountant

A disturbing case has emerged from Sai Bikash Vidya Niketan in Guwahati’s Ahomgaon, where the school’s accountant allegedly raped a student in the school premises.

According to sources, the victim girl, a class 12 student, was reportedly called into the office where the accused, identified as Ishwar Rao, spiked the drink with intoxicants. After the student lost consciousness, Rao allegedly carried out the crime inside the office.

Later, the victim confided in his classmate about the ordeal. Initially, the school authorities tried to suppress the matter, but the management later expelled the accused accountant.

Following a formal complaint filed by the family, police arrested Ishwar Rao. Gorchuk police is currently investigating the matter.

