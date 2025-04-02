Assam: Mandatory Shiksha Setu Attendance for Hailakandi Schools; Review on April 3

The Inspector of Schools, Hailakandi district, has issued an order making it mandatory for all teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as students from LP to Senior Secondary Schools, to mark their attendance on the Shiksha Setu portal.

The directive comes as the new academic session 2025-26 has commenced from April 1, 2025. A review meeting on the status of Shiksha Setu attendance, chaired by the Cabinet Secretary to the Government of India, is scheduled for April 3, 2025. The order, issued by Inspector of Schools Tapash Dutta (AES-I), states that all employees and students must be present at 9:00 a.m. on April 3 and ensure attendance on the portal.

The directive further warns that failure to comply with the mandatory attendance requirement from April 2 onwards will hold the respective Heads of Institutions and Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs) personally responsible.