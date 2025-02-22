APCC Members Face Disciplinary Action Following Chaos at Hailakandi Meeting

A show cause notice has been issued to five key office-bearers and members of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) following an inappropriate incident that occurred during a party meeting on Saturday.

Advertisment

The five party members are Samsuddin Barlashkar, President, Hailakandi District Congress Committee (DCC); Anam Uddin Lashkar, Vice President, Hailakandi DCC; Shahidul Islam Barbhuyan, President, Hailakandi District Youth Congress (DYC); Badrul Islam Barbhuyan, Executive Member, Assam PCC (APCC), and Kamrul Islam Barbhuya.

Earlier today, a chaotic situation erupted at a meeting presided by APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah in Hailakandi. Two groups reportedly clashed with each other in the presence of Bhupen Borah, leading to his frustration. In anger, Borah left the venue of the meeting.

The notice issued by the APCC termed the incident as “totally unacceptable and unpardonable”, adding that it has severely tarnished the party's image.

The notice emphasizes the collective responsibility of the office-bearers to ensure the smooth conduct of important meetings and to prevent any untoward incidents. Bhupen Borah has expressed extreme displeasure over the inability to organize the meeting effectively, leading to the occurrence of this incident, the notice added.

As per the directive from the APCC Chief, the office bearers have been directed to provide a written explanation within two days, outlining why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them.