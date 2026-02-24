Assam: Massive Forest Fire Destroys 48 Bighas In Airamghat

A major forest fire broke out on Monday evening in the protected area of Airamghat in Assam's Dhemaji District, destroying nearly 48 bighas of forestland and leaving behind a charred landscape that locals say reflects years of neglect.

According to sources, the fire, which reportedly began at dusk, spread rapidly across the dry plantation area, engulfing rows of planted trees and reducing large stretches of greenery to ashes. Residents of the surrounding villages watched in shock as flames leapt across the social forestry site, a government-established plantation meant to promote environmental protection and community participation.

According to sources, the fire continued to rage for hours before it could be brought under control. Three fire tenders from the Jonai Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and battled the inferno for nearly five hours. Firefighters finally managed to douse the flames around 11 PM after what officials described as a strenuous and coordinated operation.

While no casualties have been reported so far, locals claim that the damage extends beyond trees. They allege that the fire has also destroyed the natural habitats of several small wildlife species that had found shelter within the plantation area. Birds, reptiles, and other small forest-dependent creatures are believed to have been severely affected.

The plantation at Airamghat was reportedly developed under a government-backed social afforestation initiative with significant financial investment. The project aimed to increase green cover, prevent soil erosion, and support ecological balance in the region. However, residents have raised serious concerns over what they describe as a complete lack of supervision and monitoring by the Forest Department.

Villagers allege that despite the substantial investment in creating the plantation, no dedicated staff were appointed to guard or manage the area. They claim that this lack of oversight has made the plantation vulnerable to repeated fires.

“This is not the first time such a fire has occurred here,” a resident said, requesting anonymity. “Miscreants take advantage of the fact that no one is posted here to keep watch. Without supervision, the plantation has been left completely exposed.”

The resident further alleged that deliberate acts of arson cannot be ruled out. Some claimed that unidentified individuals have repeatedly set fire to the plantation area in the past, causing gradual destruction of what was once a promising green belt.

The incident has sparked anger and frustration among residents, who are demanding accountability from the authorities. Many have questioned why a plantation developed with public funds was allegedly left without proper protection or monitoring mechanisms.

Environmental concerns are also mounting. Social afforestation projects are considered crucial in ecologically sensitive regions like Jonai, which is prone to erosion and environmental degradation. The destruction of 48 bighas of forest cover, locals fear, could have long-term ecological consequences, including loss of biodiversity and increased vulnerability to soil erosion.