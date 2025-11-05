Assam: Mentally-Challenged Woman Pregnant After Repeated Rape; Accused Held

A middle-aged man was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman in Lumding under Assam’s Hojai district.

Sources informed that the heinous crime occurred at Birik Field Colony locality. The accused has been identified as one Jit Bahadur Lama. Locals said that Lama had been sexually assaulting the woman for the past three months by threatening and intimidating her.

Family members of the survivor alleged that the continuous abuse led to the woman becoming pregnant. The accused, Jit Bahadur Lama, reportedly confessed to his crime in front of residents, after being contronted.

As tensions escalated in the colony, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The accused was subsequently detained and taken into custody for further investigation.

Local residents have demanded strict punishment for the accused.

