Huge protest In Behali after Charaideo Congress President's detention

Charaideo district Congress unit president Utpal Gogoi was detained in Behali, Assam on Wednesday. In the wake of the development, Congress workers have launched huge protests and are sloganeering in front of the Ginjia police station where Gogoi is being held, according to reports.

A team of Biswanath district police and administration detained the Charaideo Congress president at around 12 pm for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) amid by-polls in five assembly constituencies of Assam, including in Behali.

According to Congress leaders and workers in Behali, Utpal Gogoi had arrived at the residence of a colleague Jainul Haque Mullah where they were to have lunch together. The police team arrived at that moment and detained Gogoi, they said, terming the apprehension unlawful.

Meanwhile, Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi reached Ginjia police station, where Utpal Gogoi is being held. He was accompanied by Titabor MLA Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah and Laharighat MLA Dr Asif Mohammad Nazar. Gogoi questioned the police and administration as to why the Charaideo Congress president was arrested and demanded that he soon be released.

Utpal Gogoi is yet to be released, at the time of writing this report. Hundreds of Congress supporters have gheraoed the police station premises and are sloganeering against the BJP.