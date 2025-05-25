Assam: Miscreants Cause Disturbance at Duliajan Girls’ Hostel; One Held

A tense situation erupted late Saturday night at the girls’ hostel of Duliajan College following a prolonged series of harassment incidents by a group of miscreants targeting hostel residents. For several days, these individuals had been loitering behind the hostel, pelting stones at windows, creating disturbances, and subjecting female students to obscene gestures and indecent behavior.

On multiple occasions, one of the accused reportedly exposed himself publicly, further heightening the fears and distress among the girls. The situation escalated last night when the combined efforts of the college’s male and female students, along with local residents, resulted in the successful apprehension of one such miscreant.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Biplab Das, a resident of the Tanti Pathar area in Joypur Nagaghat, Dibrugarh district. He was found in possession of a luxury white SUV bearing registration number AS06 Z 7683, which has been seized by police as part of the ongoing investigation.

Duliajan police promptly arrived at the scene to control the situation and ensure the safety of students and locals. The detained youth is currently undergoing interrogation at the Duliajan police station.

Meanwhile, students of the college, together with local residents, have lodged a formal complaint demanding strict legal action against the accused.