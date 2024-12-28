Assam MLA's Unconventional Advice: Human Face Masks to Save You from Tiger Attacks!

Dispur MLA Atul Bora, known for his unconventional remarks that often spark humour among his social media followers, has introduced a fresh and bold set of proposals to tackle some of Assam's most pressing challenges. His plans aim to address mobile addiction among children, human-wildlife conflicts, the environmental repercussions of China’s dams, and the rising influence of syndicates and land mafias in the state.

During a press conference on Saturday, Bora outlined his strategic approach, urging immediate action across these critical areas to bring about meaningful change.

"Kids, Put Down the Phones and Pick Up a Football!" Atul Bora's Plan to Tackle Mobile Addiction

Drawing parallels to Australia’s decision to ban mobile phone usage for children under 16, Bora proposed that India adopt similar restrictions to curb mobile dependency among teenagers. He noted that mobile addiction is eroding traditional childhood habits such as outdoor play. “Children today are losing themselves to mobile phones. For them, the phone is everything — their mother, father, and world,” he remarked, stressing the need for immediate intervention to protect the younger generation.

Banana Trees and Bamboo: Atul Bora’s Wild Plan to Keep Elephants Away from Your Backyard!

Bora also delved into the increasing cases of wild animal intrusions in human settlements, particularly by elephants and tigers. He proposed planting banana trees and bamboo on government lands to reduce wild elephant conflicts.

For tiger-related incidents, Bora demonstrated a specially designed protective face mask during the press meet.

He highlighted that habitat encroachment by humans was a primary cause of these conflicts, stating, “Tigers and leopards have not entered human homes; rather, it is humans who have encroached upon their natural habitat by clearing forests and mountains. This is also why these wild animals are now being spotted in urban areas like Guwahati.”

Atul Bora Warns of Grave Impact from China’s River Dams on Assam’s Water Resources

The MLA raised concerns over the potential impact of China’s large dam projects on rivers flowing into Assam. He cautioned that such projects could dry up Assam’s rivers, leading to severe consequences for communities dependent on these water bodies. “The government must address this issue with urgency, as the threat to Assam is very real,” Bora warned.

"Time to Take Down Land Mafias!" Atul Bora's Bold Call for Action Against Syndicates in Assam

In a fiery statement, Bora called for stringent action against syndicates and land mafias, which he believes are destroying Assam. He cited an example of six bighas of land in Sonapur being illegally exploited. “Syndicates and mafias are wreaking havoc in the state. If the government decides to shoot offenders, I will be the happiest person,” he declared.

Bora further asserted that he has never considered, nor will he ever desire, for syndicates and mafias to receive a party ticket or become an MLA.