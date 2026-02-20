Assam: Mob Attempts to Demolish House Over Obscene Remarks During 'Namaz'

Tension flared in Assam’s Golaghat on Thursday night after a group of people attempted to demolish the house of a local resident at Udayan Nagar near the railway tracks.

According to reports, a section of residents gathered near the house of one Lulu Das and allegedly tried to bring it down, leading to a volatile situation in the area.

Lulu Das has been accused of creating a disturbance during ‘namaz’ by allegedly using obscene language, which reportedly triggered anger among locals. The situation escalated as agitated residents assembled near his residence.

Sources further said that Lulu Das’s son, Abhijit Das, was arrested some time ago in connection with the murder of a student, which had already heightened tensions in the locality. Police records indicate that multiple cases have been registered against Lulu Das at the Golaghat Police Station.

Following the unrest, police rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control.

