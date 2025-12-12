Assam: Newborn Allegedly Burned to Death by Parents in Nalbari

In a shocking and horrifying incident in Dipta, Nalbari district of Assam, a newborn was allegedly burned to death by its parents, police said.

The child, born late on Wednesday night, was reportedly set on fire, leaving the local community stunned.

The newborn was the sixth child of Ayam Ali and Nachima Begum.

Senior police officials from Nalbari visited the scene and have launched an investigation into the incident, which has been described as inhumane and deeply troubling.

The mother has been arrested by the police in connection with the case, while the father, Ayam Ali, remains absconding.

Authorities are conducting a manhunt to apprehend him and are investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic act.