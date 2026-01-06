Assam: Oil Spill Hits Farmland, Fish Ponds as Pipeline Leaks Again in Dibrugarh's Tinkhang

Panic gripped residents of Shalmari Dighalia in the Tinkhang area of Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Wednesday morning after a crude oil pipeline ruptured again at the same spot, barely hours after a similar incident the previous night.

According to locals, crude oil began leaking once again around 10 am, even though oil flow had reportedly been stopped following the overnight incident. Residents alleged that the leakage resumed from the same damaged section of the pipeline, potentially raising questions over the quality of repair work carried out by the concerned authorities.

Angry locals accused Oil India Limited (OIL) of negligence, claiming that temporary repair measures were undertaken merely to manage the situation without addressing the root cause. They said the repeated leaks have created a crisis-like situation in the area.

The crude oil spill has already spread to nearby agricultural fields and fish ponds, causing damage to crops and affecting fish farming. Adding to the distress of residents, a strong smell of oil has also engulfed the locality.

Locals expressed strong resentment over what they described as Oil India’s “careless approach,” alleging that repeated incidents are the result of outdated and deteriorating pipelines.

They demanded immediate compensation for the losses suffered and called for the old pipelines to be buried underground without delay to prevent further accidents.

