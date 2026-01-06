Major Fire at ONGC Oil Well in Andhra After Gas Leak; 3 Villages Evacuated

A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) oil well in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district following a gas leak during repair operations. Flames reportedly shot up nearly 20 metres high after a pipeline at the Mori-5 well in the Razole area ruptured.

Advertisment

As a precautionary measure, residents of three nearby villages, Irusumanda, Gudapalli and Lakkavaram, were evacuated. Officials said around 600 people living within a four-kilometre radius of the site were shifted to safer locations, while two schools in the area were closed temporarily.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 12:20 pm on January 5 when production at the oil well was halted for maintenance work. During the process, a sudden explosion caused gas and crude oil to gush out, which caught fire within minutes, triggering the blaze.

Firefighting teams rushed to the spot, deploying nearly 10 fire brigade vehicles to control the flames. The affected area has been sealed and cooling operations are underway. Authorities said the well may be capped if required. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The district administration issued safety advisories through loudspeakers, urging residents to switch off electrical connections, avoid using gas stoves and refrain from operating electronic devices to prevent further risks. Relief camps have been set up for evacuees, with arrangements made for food and drinking water.

Senior district officials and ONGC personnel are present at the site and are closely monitoring the situation.

The Mori-5 well is operated by Deep Industries Limited on behalf of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. The Ahmedabad-based firm secured a Rs 1,402-crore contract in 2024 to enhance production at ONGC’s Rajahmundry asset.

In a press release, ONGC said the gas leak was reported by the operator during workover operations at the well. The company stated that the site is located in a remote area with no human habitation within a radius of 500–600 metres. It added that Crisis Management Teams have been deployed, preparatory work for well control is underway, and international well-control specialists have been consulted if advanced intervention becomes necessary.

ONGC said its senior management and technical teams are monitoring the situation, with additional equipment being mobilised from nearby locations. Further updates will be issued as the situation evolves.

Firefighting operations are continuing and efforts are on to fully bring the blaze under control while ensuring the safety of nearby residents, they said.

Also Read: ONGC in Assam: Loot, Neglect and the Slow Death of a Maharatna in Oil Country