Guwahati: Oil Spill Near Khanapara Makes Road Slippery, Drivers Cautioned

Commuters faced severe traffic congestion on National Highway 27 near Greenwood Resort in Guwahati’s Khanapara after a large amount of oil spilled onto the road.

According to sources, the spill happened when a big crane traveling from Siliguri to Haflong was struck by another truck late Thursday night. The impact caused the crane’s oil chamber to rupture, spilling oil onto the highway and making the road slippery.

The incident immediately disrupted traffic, particularly on the stretch from Guwahati towards Jorabat, leading to long delays. Khanapara Traffic Police rushed to the spot and spread sand over the slippery area to make it safer for vehicles.

Traffic movement has been restored, but police have urged motorists to drive carefully while passing the affected stretch near Greenwood Resort until the road is completely cleared.

No injuries have been reported so far, and the cause of the truck collision is under investigation.

