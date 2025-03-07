Assam Panchayat Poll Dates to Be Announced by March-End: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday indicated that the Panchayat elections in the state are likely to be held around the time of the Bohag Bihu celebrations. He also stated that the poll schedule will be announced by the end of March.
Speaking on the upcoming elections, CM Sarma said, “The last exam of HS Class 11th is on March 28, and after the exam ends, any moment, the dates of the panchayat elections will be announced.”
He further added, “The Panchayat election process in the state will begin by the end of March after the announcement of the election dates. People can assume that the election process will continue amid Bihu celebrations. For example, if the dates are out by March end, the election will continue till April end, or if the dates are announced in April starting, the process will continue till May."
Earlier, CM Sarma announced that Panchayat Elections will not be held in the state" for the time being. He stated that "the environment for Panchayat elections is not suitable right now" and confirmed that the elections will only be conducted after Bohag Bihu.