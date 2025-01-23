Gauhati High Court Lifts Stay on Panchayat Elections in Assam

In a significant development, the Gauhati High Court’s division bench has ruled that the state government can proceed with elections for all Panchayats in Assam, lifting the stay previously imposed on the matter.

The case will be heard again on February 6.

Earlier, the court had issued a stay on elections in nine Panchayats. However, after the state government filed a petition challenging the stay, the division bench decided to lift the restriction on Thursday, allowing the elections to move forward.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously announced that "Panchayat Elections will not be held in the state" for the time being, stating that "the environment for Panchayat elections is not suitable right now" and confirming that the elections would only be conducted after Bohag Bihu.

This announcement was made in accordance with the court's directive and considering the upcoming matriculation and higher secondary exams, which are scheduled to begin in February.

In a related legal matter, controversy has arisen over the delimitation process for Gaon Panchayats in Assam. Several writ petitions have been filed, alleging violations of the Assam Panchayat Act and rules during the delimitation process. Petitioners had been seeking interim relief to halt the process and annul the final list.

