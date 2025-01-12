Assam CM Announces Panchayat Elections Postponed Until After Bohag Bihu

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently announced that "Panchayat Elections will not be held in the state" for the time being. He stated that "the environment for Panchayat elections is not suitable right now" and confirmed that the elections will only be conducted after Bohag Bihu.

Advertisment

This announcement follows a directive from the court and comes in light of the ongoing matriculation and higher secondary exams.

In a related legal matter, the delimitation process for Gaon Panchayats in Assam has sparked controversy. Several writ petitions were filed, alleging violations of the Assam Panchayat Act and rules during the delimitation process. The petitioners sought interim relief to halt the delimitation process and annul the final list.

The Gauhati High Court, after hearing arguments from both petitioners and state respondents, including the Advocate General and the State Election Commission, clarified that its orders from 17.12.2024 applied only to the petitioners in nine specific writ petitions, and not to other pending cases. The court recognized the constitutional obligation to hold Panchayat elections within the designated timeline but also addressed new writ petitions that raised similar concerns.

The court took note of several new writ petitions filed during the hearing, each requiring individual review. A new case, WP(C) No. 48/2025, was scheduled for further proceedings, with notices issued to the relevant parties. Despite the ongoing legal disputes and concerns regarding the delimitation process, the court allowed the Panchayat election process in Assam to move forward.

Also Read: Gauhati HC Allows Panchayat Election Process to Continue Despite Legal Challenges