Assam: Poacher Killed in Gunfight with Forest Guards at Orang National Park

A gunfight broke out between poachers and forest guards at Orang National Park in Assam last Tuesday night, resulting in the death of a poacher.

According to sources, the shootout occurred in the Rahmanpur area of the park when forest personnel on night duty spotted the poachers attempting to enter the park premises and shone their torches toward them.

In response, the poachers opened fire, triggering the forest guards to retaliate. As a result, one poacher was killed while the others fled away.

The body of the deceased was recovered this morning, though the identity of the individual was yet to be established.

