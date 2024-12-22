Assam: Karbi Anglong Police Recover AK-56 Rifle, Arrest Five Poachers

In a significant breakthrough, Karbi Anglong Police, acting on a tip-off, recovered one AK-56 rifle along with 35 live ammunitions from the premises of Kamiche Rengma of Reishing village under Chokihola Police Station.

The recovery was made as part of the ongoing investigation in Borpothar Police Station Case No. 42/24, filed under sections 61(2)/3(5) BNS and 51 of the Wildlife Protection (WLP) Act, as well as section 25(1A) of the Arms Act. Additionally, one gun silencer was seized, and five poachers were arrested during the operation.

Meanwhile, in a joint operation by the Tamulpur Police and the Forest Department, authorities launched an operation in Dongar Gaon, located near the India-Bhutan border, targeting poachers.

During the operation, one elephant tusk and two handmade guns were recovered.

Three poachers—Singrai Hasda, Chanu Hembram, and Baburam Soren—were arrested in connection with the illegal activities.