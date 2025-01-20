Assam: Poacher Killed in Shootout with Forest Guards in Nameri National Park

A poacher was killed in a confrontation with forest guards in the dense forest of the Nameri National Park on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 50 kilometres from the regional office of the national park, in the direction of the Dikarai area near Jamugurihat.

As per reports, the poacher had entered the park with the intent to kill a Sambar deer and had already killed one rhino. During an operation by the forest guards, the poacher unexpectedly opened fire on them.

In retaliation, the forest guards fired back, killing the poacher. From the site, the forest guard team recovered a handmade gun and the carcass of a dead Sambar deer. The identity of the deceased poacher has not been determined so far.

