Assam: Poba Reserve Forest Under Serious Threat Despite Sanctuary Promise

The proposed Poba Wildlife Sanctuary (currently a Reserve Forest) in Jonai under Assam’s Dhemaji district is facing serious threats due to ongoing destruction of forest land as well as killing of wildlife residing there.

Reports suggest that sections of the forest are being damaged through illegal tree cutting, forest fires, encroachment of land for farming, and alleged hunting and killing of wildlife. Environmental groups say these activities are gradually putting the very existence of the proposed sanctuary at risk.

The situation recently came to light when a joint team from Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) Jonai District Committee, local NGOs and several regional organisations visited the forest area on Sunday. During their inspection, they reportedly found signs of large-scale destruction in the Leku Beat area, including valuable trees being cut down.

According to the groups, some people have been entering the forest freely and cutting trees, allegedly taking advantage of weak monitoring by the Jonai Forest Department. They also claimed that several parts of the forest showed signs of deliberate fires, while in some areas land had been illegally cleared and used for cultivation.

In light of this, the organisations expressed deep concern and urged the forest department and the government to take immediate steps to stop the destruction and protect the proposed wildlife sanctuary.

During the inspection, a forest official from the Jonai Forest Division accompanied the team and assured them that necessary action would be taken against those responsible for the destruction. However, the organisations said stronger monitoring and enforcement are urgently needed to save the forest.

Just two days back, Assam Education Minister had praised the forest, calling it a "must visit destination" on X.

“Nature at its finest! Poba Reserve Forest in Dhemaji is not just a rainforest; it’s a living testament to the rich flora and fauna of our Northeast. A must-visit destination for every nature lover," he wrote.

The ground situation however tells a different story.

Earlier in 2024, Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had informed that the Assam government will notify the Poba Reserve Forest as a wildlife sanctuary, but it still hasn’t materialised.