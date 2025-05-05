Assam Police Arrest Sukur Ali After Derogatory Remarks on Kamakhya, Ahoms

Assam Police have arrested Sukur Ali, a controversial youth figure who sparked statewide outrage after making derogatory and factually baseless remarks about the revered Kamakhya Temple and the Ahom community during a Panchayat election campaign.

In a now-viral speech, Ali claimed that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had donated land for both the Ram Temple and Kamakhya Temple — comments that many have slammed as provocative and historically false. He further stoked tensions by saying the Ahoms had “done nothing for Assam,” a statement that drew sharp rebuke from all corners.

FIRs flooded in from across Assam — including Bijni, Upper Assam, and Guwahati — with groups like Bajrang Dal and the Local Muslim Parishad demanding his arrest. Acting swiftly, Goalpara Police detained Ali today.