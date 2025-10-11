SIT to Hand Over Zubeen’s Viscera Report to CM Sarma Today

In a major development in the investigation into the death of singer-composer Zubeen Garg, the viscera report has been received by the SIT.

According to sources, it will be handed over to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday morning. The report, prepared following forensic examinations conducted in New Delhi, is expected to shed crucial light on the exact cause of singer Zubeen Garg’s death.

Officials said the findings of the viscera analysis will play a key role in determining whether the singer’s death was natural or if there were other factors involved, like poisoning.

The Chief Minister had earlier assured that the charge sheet in the case would be filed within the stipulated three-month period.

The report’s contents are likely to guide the next phase of the ongoing CID investigation.

