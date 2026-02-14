Assam Ready for PM Modi; Security Tight, Stage Set for Major Launches

Preparations are all set in Assam for the day-long visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, with elaborate security and logistical arrangements in place in Dibrugarh and Guwahati.

Advertisment

The Prime Minister is scheduled to land at around 10:30 AM at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh district.

Developed along a national highway, the state-of-the-art facility has been constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force and is the first of its kind in Northeast India, designed to support the landing and take-off of both military and civilian aircraft during emergencies.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also witness an aerial display by fighter jets and helicopters.

In the afternoon, PM Modi will travel to Guwahati, where he will inaugurate and flag off multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore. He is expected to arrive in the city at around 1 PM.

Among the key projects to be inaugurated is the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu over the Brahmaputra, connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati. The bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore and is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and boost connectivity in the region.

Following the bridge inauguration, the Prime Minister will proceed to Lachit Ghat, from where he will virtually inaugurate the temporary campus of IIM Guwahati and the National Data Centre for the North Eastern Region at Amingaon in Kamrup district.

In addition, he will flag off 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme for four cities, 100 buses for Guwahahati, 50 each for Nagpur and Bhavnagar, and 25 for Chandigarh.

At around 2 PM, the Prime Minister will address a Booth Sanmilan of BJP workers in Guwahati, marking the culmination of his packed schedule in the state.

Also Read: PM Modi in Assam Live Updates: PM Lands on ELF on Moran Bypass