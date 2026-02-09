“I Engage to Learn, Not to Teach”: PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with students during the second episode of the ninth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha, continuing his annual dialogue with Class 10 and 12 students ahead of board examinations.

The first episode of the programme was held on February 6. In the second episode, the Prime Minister connected with students from multiple cities across the country, including Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and Delhi.

While interacting with students, PM Modi said, "I have been interacting with students of Classes 10 and 12 for many years through Pariksha Pe Charcha. I engage in these conversations to learn, not to teach."

Responding to a question on how young people can contribute to the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, the Prime Minister expressed happiness that students are actively thinking about the nation’s future.

He said, "I felt good to see that the students of Classes 10 and 12 in my country also carry the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047 in their minds. This is a matter of great happiness for me. We should adopt the habits of developed countries, we should turn off engines at red lights, we should not leave food, and we should reduce wastage... Discipline is very important in our life."

Addressing concerns related to technology use, PM Modi cautioned students against becoming overly dependent on mobile phones and artificial intelligence, stressing that technology should remain a tool rather than control daily life.

He said, "We should try not to make AI or mobile the master; some kids do not eat food unless they see the smartphone. We can use AI efficiently. We should not become slaves to technology... We must expand our potential through technology... We don't need to be scared of AI."

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of discipline, saying inspiration alone cannot ensure success.

He said, "If there is no discipline, then no matter how much inspiration there is, it will not be of any use. Suppose two farmers take inspiration from each other, but if the work is not done on time, the crop can suffer damage. That means, without discipline, the farmer can face loss. Inspiration, when combined with discipline, works like icing on the cake."

Stessing the need for balance between education and other talents such as sports, PM Modi advised students not to underestimate the role of education while also nurturing their individual abilities.

He said, "Education is needed in life as well as in social life. It should not be underestimated. Never make the mistake of thinking: 'I am very good at sports, so I don't need to study.' But it is also not true that education alone will take care of everything. Whatever talent you have within you, you should develop it. Play to become a player, that is the main subject. But, it is also necessary to have play in life. If you want to save life from becoming a game, then there should be play in life. You have to play as well as study."

