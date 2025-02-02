Assam: Rhino Attack on Tourist Vehicle at Manas National Park

A massive rhino attacked a tourist vehicle in the Manas National Park, creating a terrifying scene. The incident took place in the Bahbari forest range of Manas, where the rhino charged at the front part of the vehicle.

A tourist, who was in the vehicle, captured the shocking moment on camera as the rhino lunged forward.

Thanks to the driver's quick thinking, the tourist group narrowly escaped harm.

This kind of incident, where a rhino charges at tourist vehicles, has been a recurring issue in Manas.

