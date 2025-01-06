Close Call at Kaziranga: Woman Falls in Front of Rhinos, Captured on Camera

A shocking incident occurred at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve when a woman fell from a jeep in front of two rhinoceroses.

The woman suddenly lost balance and fell off the vehicle while travelling with her child. This terrifying moment was captured by a tourist's camera, showing the danger the woman was in.

The incident occurred on January 3, along the narrow road in the Bagori forest range.

Fortunately, the local tourist from Harmoti, near Bagori, who experienced the incident, was reported to be safe.

The footage was recorded by Golaghat's Simpy Gogoi, who was travelling in another jeep.

Simpy Gogoi shared the shocking footage on social media, raising concerns about safety in wildlife areas.

