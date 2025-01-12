After 8 Years, Pangsau Pass Festival to Boost Indo-Myanmar Ties

Preparations for the much-awaited Pangsau Pass International Festival are in full swing after an eight-year hiatus. First launched in 2007 under the Look East Policy by the Government of India in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government, the festival aimed to reopen the historic Stilwell Road and position Assam and the Northeast as key commercial hubs.

The festival, held at Nampong along the Indo-Myanmar border, was suspended in 2017 due to insurgent activities and the volatile political climate in Myanmar.

It is noteworthy that security concerns in the region remain high, underscored by a significant insurgent attack on August 9, 2022, when a heavily armed group from the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) (ULFA (I)) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN (K-YA)) attempted to infiltrate India from their camps in Myanmar.

Taking advantage of inclement weather, dense fog, and low visibility, the insurgents launched heavy fire on Indian troops deployed at the pass. However, the Indian forces, tactically deployed in three sub-parties, quickly retaliated with calibrated fire, successfully repelling the attackers.

It is learned from sources that the swift response from the security forces inflicted significant injuries on the insurgents, forcing them to retreat to Myanmar, leaving behind ammunition and war-like stores. It was later confirmed that many insurgents sustained grievous injuries, with three of them fatally wounded.

Amid these challenges, the Arunachal Pradesh government has announced the festival's return, scheduled for January 20, 21, and 22, with preparations already in full swing. Local communities, including residents from at least 50 villages in Nampong, Changlang district, are actively contributing to the festival’s success.

The event is expected to strengthen cultural and economic ties between India and Myanmar and pave the way for reopening the historic Stilwell Road. This critical infrastructure, once operational, could significantly boost trade and connectivity in Assam’s Upper Assam districts, particularly Tinsukia and Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, the organizers remain optimistic about the festival's potential to showcase India’s Look East Policy while fostering peace and prosperity in the region.

The Pangsau Pass International Festival stands as a beacon of hope for cultural collaboration, economic growth, and regional stability, underscoring the importance of connectivity and resilience in the face of adversity.

