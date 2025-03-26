Assam Seethes Over Journalist’s Arrest, Press Bodies Condemn Suppression

Protests had swept across Assam following the controversial arrest of senior journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar, sparking widespread condemnation from press organizations, journalist bodies, and civil society. Demonstrations erupted on Wednesday in Kamrup, Abhayapuri, Dhekiajuli, Sivasagar, and Kachua, among other places with journalists donning black badges in a show of defiance against what they term a blatant attack on press freedom.

Leading journalist associations—including the Guwahati Press Club, Press Club of India, Assam Women Journalists’ Forum, North East Media Forum, and Editors Guild of India—have strongly condemned Mazumdar’s detention. They demanded his immediate and unconditional release, calling the incident a grave threat to democracy.

The protests took a sharp turn in Kamrup, where members of the Kachua Press Club staged a demonstration outside the Kamrup Revenue Circle Office, submitting a memorandum to the Chief Minister demanding Mazumder’s release. In Dhekiajuli, journalists organized a sit-in outside the Commissioner’s office, echoing similar calls for justice. The Sivasagar e-Media Association denounced the arrest as an attempt to stifle independent reporting.

In Abhayapuri, journalists under the banner of the Abhayapuri Press Club intensified the agitation, wearing black badges and submitting a memorandum through the Sub-Divisional Commissioner. The Assam Women Journalists’ Forum has also voiced its strong disapproval, highlighting the arrest as a direct assault on media rights.

Mozumder’s Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Mazumdar, the Chief Reporter of a local digital media outlet and Assistant General Secretary of the Guwahati Press Club, was taken into custody by Panbazar Police on March 25, 2025. He was detained for questioning after attempting to engage Assam Cooperative Apex Bank’s Managing Director during a protest against an alleged multi-crore recruitment scam.

Reports suggest Mazumdar was summoned to the police station after his confrontation with the bank’s official. He was detained for hours without formal charges being disclosed initially, while his spouse, legal counsel, and colleagues were denied access. His arrest past midnight was formalized under Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal intimidation, alongside provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Mazumdar has since been granted bail in one of the cases filed against him, but he remains in custody at Panbazar Police Station tonight.

National and Regional Outrage Over Press Suppression

The Editors Guild of India issued a stern statement, expressing deep concern over the detention of a journalist for merely performing his duty. “At a time when press freedom is under siege across the country, this incident raises serious concerns about media suppression,” the statement read, urging the Assam government to provide clarity on the case and ensure no journalist is unjustly held.

The Press Club of India also condemned the arrest, calling it a direct violation of Article 19(1)(A) of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of the press. “Preventing a journalist from questioning authority sets a dangerous precedent. We urge the government to act responsibly and uphold democratic values,” the PCI stated.

The North East Media Forum, standing in solidarity with Mazumdar, demanded Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intervene immediately. “We urge the Chief Minister to ensure that the SC/ST Act is not misused and that no false charges are imposed on the journalist,” the forum declared.

Allegations of Harassment and Press Intimidation

Beyond the legal battle, serious concerns have emerged regarding Mazumdar’s treatment in custody. The Assam Women Journalists’ Forum noted that Mazumdar, a diabetic, was denied timely access to medication while in detention. His wife, who arrived at the police station with Iftar, was reportedly prevented from delivering food to him.

Journalist organizations argue that the circumstances of his arrest and treatment reflect an alarming pattern of press intimidation, particularly against those investigating corruption. The PCI underscored that the recruitment scam protest Mazumdar was covering involved the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank, an institution overseen by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and chaired by BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan.