Assam: Severed Head Found Under Singia Bridge in Dhakuakhana

In a sensational incident, a severed head was recovered under the Singia Bridge in Assam’s Dhakuakhana, creating widespread shock across the region.

As per sources, the head was found inside a sack stuffed with debris, which had become entangled in a fisherman’s net. Sources also said that the head was recovered near the house of absconding Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) contractor Sunil Gogoi.

Preliminary suspicion links the severed head to the shocking Sunil Gogoi case. It is suspected that it could belong to Jahangir Hussain, a victim of the gruesome murder in Dhakuakhana's Sapatia area on June 1, or Sunil Gogoi himself.

Police and district administration officials promptly reached the scene after being informed about the incident and launched an investigation into the matter.

Notably, Sunil Gogoi is the prime suspect in the shocking Dhakuakhana murder case involving Jahangir Hussain. Following the declaration of Gogoi as absconding, police have announced a reward for any information leading to his capture.