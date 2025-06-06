Assam: Silapathar and Kamalpur Shocked by Discovery of Floating Bodies

In two disturbing incidents reported from different parts of Assam, the bodies of two missing men were found under suspicious circumstances, triggering fear and speculation among local residents. One body was recovered from the Simen River near Simen Chapori in Silapathar, while another was discovered in a public pond at Bhati Suba in Kamalpur. Both cases have prompted police investigations as families raise concerns over possible foul play.

Silapathar: The body of a missing man was found floating in the Simen River near Simen Chapori on Wednesday, triggering fresh concerns among residents.

The body was first spotted by labourers engaged in the construction of a nearby bridge, who immediately informed the police.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Basumatary of Silapathar. He had been missing since Monday.

According to reports, Bharat had been working as a ploughman at the residence of a local resident in Dali village, West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The homeowner had earlier informed Bharat’s family about his disappearance.

Following the recovery, police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding his death.

Baihata Chariali: A wave of shock gripped Bhati Suba in Kamalpur after the body of a man was found floating in a public pond on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Bonjit Das, also known as Santosh. His body was recovered from a pond in the Bhatisuba area of Baruajan.

Family members suspect foul play and allege that Bonjit may have been murdered and his body dumped in the pond to destroy evidence.

Following the incident, police from the Kamalpur Police Station reached the spot and recovered the body. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of death and determine whether it was a case of murder.

