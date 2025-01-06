Assam: Sleeping Woman Burned Alive in Tea Estate Fire

In a shocking incident, a woman was tragically burned alive while sleeping in Dikom's Pomatoli tea estate in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

The incident occurred after a fire broke out inside a house in the estate. The victim, identified as Sumoti Bhuyan, was engulfed in flames and burned to death while she was asleep.

Her husband, Suresh Bhuyan, sustained severe injuries in the blaze and has been shifted to Dibrugarh’s Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for treatment.

The police at the scene have launched an investigation into the Dikom fire, although the exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined.