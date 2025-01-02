GMCH’s 2024 Achievements: From Emergency Services to IVF Success

Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) made significant strides in 2024, providing vital medical services to over 11.5 lakh patients. The hospital's accomplishments in the past year were highlighted by Principal Achyut Baishya and Superintendent Abhijit Sharma on Thursday.

Advertisment

Patient Care and Emergency Services

In 2024, GMCH treated a total of 10,12,188 outpatient (OPD) patients and 1,13,749 inpatients. The hospital's Emergency Department handled a substantial 1,43,485 emergency cases, including 19,153 related to road traffic accidents (RTA). Among the various emergency cases, GMCH reported 719 burn cases and handled multiple serious incidents, particularly towards the year's end, with 30 patients admitted over two consecutive days due to road traffic accidents. Sadly, two fatalities were recorded from Morigaon and Nagaon. These figures highlight GMCH’s critical role in handling emergency medical cases, especially in Kamrup, which reported 15 accident victims.

Surgical Achievements and Maternal Care

GMCH performed a total of 48,917 surgeries in 2024, including 29,061 major, complex procedures. The hospital also facilitated 13,172 childbirths, reinforcing its role as a key provider of maternal and child health services in the region. Despite treating a large number of patients, GMCH reported 8,118 deaths during the year.

Infrastructure Advancements

A standout achievement for GMCH in 2024 was the inauguration of a newly renovated and expanded blood bank, ensuring reliable blood storage and supply. Additionally, a new AMRIT Pharmacy was launched at the OPD Complex in April 2024, providing affordable medications. In June 2024, GMCH also introduced a Cold Storage Facility at its Mortuary Complex, which can now store up to 30 bodies to meet the increasing demands of medico-legal cases, which numbered 28,122 in 2024.

The hospital also embraced cutting-edge technology with the launch of the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) on October 1, 2024. The system, integrated with ABHA-based IDs, is set to improve hospital operations and reduce patient wait times.

IVF Success Story

GMCH’s IVF program achieved significant success in 2024, with five successful deliveries. The program, offered at a highly affordable cost of Rs 70,000, has become a beacon of hope for many couples seeking fertility treatments.

Robotic Surgery

Looking ahead, GMCH is set to enhance its surgical capabilities with the arrival of robotic surgery equipment in January 2025. Initially available for orthopaedic procedures, this advanced equipment will offer greater precision in surgeries. Furthermore, the hospital is gearing up for the construction of a new 820-bedded building, marking a major expansion to accommodate the growing demand for healthcare services.

With these achievements, GMCH continues to solidify its position as a leading healthcare provider in Assam, committed to offering comprehensive and accessible medical care to its patients.

Also Read: GMCH Security Nabs Thief On 2nd Attempt; Scrap Dealer Nexus Exposed