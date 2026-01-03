Assam STF Details How Online Radical Content Led to Formation of Extremist Cell

The Assam Special Task Force (STF) has provided fresh details on the investigation into a suspected radicalisation and terror-linked module operating across several districts of Assam and parts of Tripura.

Advertisment

According to the STF, the case dates back to late 2024, when Nasim Uddin alias Tamim, a resident of Nichuka under Barpeta Road, came in contact with radical content through YouTube videos preaching about the arrival of a so-called “Mujaddid”. a religious figure believed to appear every 100 years in Islamic belief.

STF said Tamim later connected with an individual identifying himself as Khalid from Bangladesh through Telegram. Through this platform, religious documents and so-called divine messages were shared in PDF form. The content allegedly promoted extremist interpretations and falsely claimed the arrival of “Imam Mahmud” as a Mujaddid.

As per investigators, Khalid, along with handlers identified as Umar, Sujan Bin Sultan, and Shamim Barah from Bangladesh, Mir Rahman from West Bengal, and Jagir Miah from Tripura, guided the online indoctrination process. A Telegram group named 'Purva Akash' was created, with Tamim later made its administrator.

STF said messages promoting Ghazwatul Hind, a radical ideology calling for violence against India, were circulated in the group using references to religious books that were later found to be either misquoted or non-existent.

"Khalid gave names of books for reference to Hadish namely (1) Biharul Anowar (2) Kashfool Kufa (3) Tarrik-e Baghdad (4) Tarik e Dimask and Others. like (5) Al-Warialatul-Fitan wherein it was reflected the arrival of Imam Mahmud as Muzaddid in order to wage war against Hindustan by all Muslims against the atrocities against them. When the scrutiny was done in respect of the above reference books, no such records of books were available," an official statement by the STF stated.

During the course of the probe, the STF found links to Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), a Bangladesh-based extremist outfit believed to be an offshoot of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). The group allegedly aims to spread violent ideology and provoke communal unrest.

Based on intelligence inputs, the STF, along with Assam Police, carried out coordinated raids on the intervening night of November 29 and 30, 2025, across Barpeta, Chirang, Baksa and Darrang districts of Assam, as well as parts of Tripura. Eleven accused persons were arrested during the operation, including Nasim Uddin alias Tamim, who is believed to be the key organiser of the Assam module.

The accused arrested have been identified as Md. Siddik Ali, Rasidul Alom, Md. Dildar Rajjak, Junab Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Afrahin Hussain, Sultan Mahmud, Sahrukh Hussain, Mahibul Khan, and Jagir Miah.

All of them were produced before the court after completing their initial three-day police remand. The STF said that during interrogation, the accused admitted to their involvement and revealed details about attempts to collect funds, conduct indoctrination in mosques, and plans to incite violence in the name of religion.

The STF further stated that some of the accused had travelled to Bangladesh in April–May 2024 for meetings and training sessions linked to the extremist network. Security agencies are now examining financial trails, cross-border links and the possibility of sleeper cells operating in the region.

Officials said further investigation is underway, and the accused will be produced before the court again as the STF continues to widen the probe with support from the Special Branch and central intelligence agencies.

Also Read: Assam STF Busts Bangladesh Linked Jihadi Module, 11 Arrested in Multi-State Raids