Assam: Student's Death in Sonitpur Sparks Outrage, Teacher Under Scrutiny

A tragic incident occurred in the Sirajuli area of Assam's Sonitpur district, where a seventh-grade student passed away days after allegedly being assaulted by his teacher.

According to reports, the incident occurred last Saturday when the deceased and another classmate became involved in an altercation inside the classroom. Teacher Uttam Baksi Mahanta is said to have intervened by physically assaulting both students.

Following the incident, on January 22, the victim suddenly fell ill and was rushed to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical care at the hospital on Thursday. The victim's family has raised serious concerns, alleging that the brutal assault by a teacher at the school led to the student's untimely death.

In response, the family has filed a police report against the teacher and the school authorities. The school principal stated that during the incident, while teacher Uttam Baksi Mahanta was writing on the blackboard, the two students reportedly got into a scuffle. Upon witnessing the altercation, Mahanta allegedly slapped both students. Following this, the students went home after school, with no visible signs of significant injuries, according to the principal.

Additionally, it was reported that the victim had spent Sunday enjoying a picnic with his village friends.

However, various organizations, including the AASU, Yuva Chatra Parishad, Bhojpuri Youth Students' Union, NEMSU, and AAMSU, have called for a thorough investigation by the authorities and demanded justice for the deceased student.

The Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle Officer, Nayanjyoti Pathak, has visited the site of the incident to assess the situation and has promised a fair investigation.

The true cause of the tragedy will only be revealed through an in-depth investigation, which is expected to shed light on the matter and hold those responsible accountable.