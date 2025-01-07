Flawed Assamese Translations in Ads Spark Outrage: AASU Writes to PM and CM

One of the most joyous milestones for the people of Assam in the past year was the recognition of Assamese as a Classical Language by the Government of India. This accolade not only brought pride to the Assamese community but also underscored the importance of promoting, preserving, and responsibly using the language. However, in this context, a recent 'cyber security' awareness message disseminated by telecom companies has sparked widespread reactions due to its distorted representation of Assamese.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has expressed strong resentment and concern over the flawed translations and mispronunciations in the messages, terming them a disrespect to the dignity of the newly recognized Classical Language. In a formal communication to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Assam, AASU has demanded the immediate cessation of such distorted messages and their replacement with accurate versions.

In a press release, AASU President Utpal Sarma and General Secretary Sarjun Hanse stated, "Recently, telecom companies have been broadcasting 'cyber security' awareness messages in Assamese with erroneous translations, mispronunciations, and inappropriate linguistic expressions. These messages are not only failing to create awareness but are also causing confusion and anger among the public. Such disrespect to a Classical Language is unacceptable."

The organization insists that the companies involved stop disseminating the flawed messages and instead ensure that all awareness campaigns are accurately translated and articulated. The dignity of Assamese must be upheld at all costs, AASU emphasized.

AASU Demands Ban on Advertisements with Flawed Assamese Translations

In a related move, AASU has also called for a ban on advertisements in Assamese that feature incorrect translations and pronunciations. In a letter to the Chief Minister of Assam, AASU pointed out that several domestic and international companies often rely on external translators with little to no knowledge of Assamese grammar or pronunciation. As a result, flawed advertisements have flooded local newspapers, television channels, billboards, and hoardings across Assam, degrading the integrity of the Assamese language.

AASU urged the government to take immediate action to stop the circulation of such distorted advertisements and to mandate companies to collaborate with qualified local professionals or institutions for accurate translations. This approach, they believe, will help uphold the prestige of the Assamese language while ensuring its appropriate usage in public platforms.

