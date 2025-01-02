Dhekiajuli Man Burnt Alive Inside Car After Accident Causes Fire

A man was burnt alive after his car burst into flames following an accident atop Bhotpara bridge in Assam’s Dhekiajuli on Thursday. While the fire and emergency services managed to douse the flames, the victim could not be saved.

The Maruti Alto car, in which the victim, Chandan Chetry of Dhekiajuli’s Balijan, was travelling, was involved in an accident that left its front mangled. The car soon burst into flames trapping Chetry inside causing him to be burnt alive.

The car’s number plates were also destroyed, which initially caused problems in identifying the victim. After the fire was controlled, the police found a cylinder inside the vehicle, which fortunately did not explode in the fire.

The police have sent the victim’s remains for autopsy to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH). The circumstances surrounding the initial accident are under investigation.

