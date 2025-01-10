Two Killed in Separate Road Accidents Across Assam

A devastating road accident in the Uparhali area, under the jurisdiction of Bijoynagar Police Station in Assam’s South Kamrup, claimed the life of a man on the spot.



The victim, identified as 44-year-old Uttam Kakoti, was fatally hit by a goods-laden truck with the registration number AS 01 FC 9661 while riding his scooty.

Following the tragic collision, Bijoynagar Police took custody of both the deceased's body and the offending truck. Arrangements for a post-mortem examination are currently underway, according to police sources.

In another harrowing incident, a young man lost his life in a late-night road accident in Balipara, Sonitpur district. The crash occurred in Udmari village on the Balipara-Chariduar road, involving a bike collision.

The victim, identified as Mondeep Nath, succumbed to severe injuries while being rushed to a nearby hospital.