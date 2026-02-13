Assam: Students Stage Silent Protest at Locked School Gate After Class 8 Boy's Death

Students of Shankardev Shishu Niketan in Assam’s Jorhat assembled on the school premises on Friday morning, staging a silent protest demanding the reopening of the institution, which has remained closed following the death of a Class 8 student.

Holding placards with slogans such as “Do not deprive us of education,” “Let us sit for our examinations,” “Return our school to us,” “Deliver justice for our friend Utpal Taye,” and “Award strict punishment to the guilty,” the students sat in front of the school’s main gate in a peaceful demonstration.

The school gate remains locked, with a padlock hanging at the entrance, as the institution has been closed since the day of the incident. Students said they are unable to appear for their examinations, leaving nearly 600 students in a state of uncertainty over their academic future.

The protest follows the death of a Class 8 student, Utpal Taye, who allegedly died after being assaulted by a teacher on the school premises. According to police, the incident took place on Thursday evening (February 5), and the accused teacher has since been taken into custody. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

After the news of the boy’s death spread, tension prevailed in the Phulbari area, with local residents staging protests at Phulbari Tiniali. Protesters were seen burning tyres and demanding strict action against the accused teacher. Police personnel were later deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

