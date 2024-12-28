Assam Nurse Abducted By Colleagues, Force-Fed Poison, Left for Dead

In a disturbing incident at Batadrawa in Assam’s Nagaon district, a nurse was allegedly abducted by three of her colleagues, drugged with a toxic substance, and later dumped in a critical condition by the roadside.

The victim, identified as Akhima Khatun, was found in an injured state by the police on the highway near Batadrawa. Akhima, a medical worker at a private clinic in Nagaon, was captured on CCTV footage on December 23 being forcibly taken by the three college girls. The girls, dressed in college uniforms, left with her and, about two hours later, Akhima was discovered severely injured near Bhomoraguri, Batadrawa.

According to Akhima’s statement, the college girls, acting under the orders of one Billal Khan (also known as Billal Uddin), took her to a hotel in Sonai Ghat. There, they allegedly force-fed her a toxic substance, causing her to lose consciousness.

The Botadrawa police later found Akhima lying unconscious on the roadside and successfully rescued her. It has been reported that she suffered severe injuries, and there are accusations of attempted rape and murder.

Akhima is currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Nagaon Metro Hospital. While the police have recorded her statement, no arrests have been made so far. Despite the identification of the alleged perpetrators, there are accusations that the Botadrawa police tried to suppress the incident, preventing it from being reported by the media.

In response to the incident, Akhima’s family has now filed a formal complaint with the Nagaon Police Superintendent on Friday, demanding justice.

