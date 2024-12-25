Trio Fed Victim Salt After Overdose, Third Friend Confesses in Guwahati Drug Death Case

In a significant development in the Guwahati drug death case, Sibanjal Hazarika, the third friend of the victim, Maram Mayur Dutta, has confessed before the police during a lengthy interrogation. Hazarika revealed that on the night of the incident, Mayur Dutta had consumed drugs and subsequently fell ill. In an attempt to help him recover, the three friends fed him salt, believing it would alleviate the effects of the overdose. However, contrary to their expectations, Mayur Dutta died, sparking panic among the trio.

Following Dutta's death, Sibanjal Hazarika fled from the rented house of accused Asim Dutta to Sivasagar. Meanwhile, Asim and another accused, Madhurjya Gogoi, disposed of Mayur's lifeless body in the early hours, leaving it about 50 meters away, a scene captured by CCTV cameras.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Madhurjya Gogoi fled to Nagaon after the incident. The trio also admitted to sustaining injuries while attempting to move the body. Their confessions were consistent during separate interrogations by the Crime Branch and Bhangagarh police.

Meanwhile, in a media interaction, Sibanjal Hazarika, speaking about the incident, stated, "I had left before Maram Mayur passed away."

Hazarika was arrested by the police on Tuesday from Sivasagar.

The body of Mayur Dutta was discovered last Saturday on a road in the Chilarai Nagar area of Bhangagarh, Guwahati, under suspicious circumstances.

His frothing face suggested possible poisoning or suffocation, leading the city police to suspect foul play.

Earlier, police had also detained one Pradeep Barman, who is alleged to have supplied the drugs consumed by the trio. Further investigations are ongoing.