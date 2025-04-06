Assam: Thief Who Received CM’s Bihu Gift Arrested for Issuing Death Threats

Lakhimpur police have arrested Chida Das, a thief who recently sparked controversy after receiving a Rongali Bihu gift from the Chief Minister. Das was apprehended after allegedly ransacking the house of Gaon Pradhan Bishnu Kumar Das and issuing death threats.

Advertisment

According to reports, Chida Das vandalized the residence of Bishnu Kumar Das, the Gaon Pradhan, who had earlier presented him with the Chief Minister’s gift. Following the incident, Bishnu Kumar Das lodged a complaint at Panigaon police station, leading to Das’s arrest.

The controversy surrounding Chida Das first erupted when he received the Chief Minister’s gift, a gesture that drew widespread reactions. His subsequent actions have further intensified the debate over the appropriateness of such symbolic recognitions.

Police have taken Das into custody and initiated legal proceedings based on the complaint filed by the Gaon Pradhan.