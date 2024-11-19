Assam to Host 2nd Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Feb 2025

In a bid to attract investments and infrastructure development in the state, the Assam government has decided to host the Investment and Infrastructure Summit in February 2025.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the media after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday announced that the Assam Investment and Infrastructure Summit will be held on February 24, 2025. He also stated that the summit will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on this, CM Sarma said, “Five years ago, we had organized an investment summit in Assam. We have now planned to hold the second summit investment summit. We have decided that on February 24, 2025, we will organize the second Assam Investment and Infrastructure Summit. It will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“In the summit this time, we will lay importance on investment as well as on infrastructure. In accordance to this, we will hold road shows in prime cities across the country,” he added.