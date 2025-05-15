Assam: Village Head Assaulted by Illegal Liquor Seller in Morigaon

A violent clash erupted in the heart of Morigaon's Moirabari market after a village headman was brutally attacked by an illegal liquor seller while trying to stop illicit alcohol sales.

The incident occurred when Abdul Mataleeb, a liquor vendor operating illegally from a shop, allegedly assaulted village head Shahidul Islam of Chitalmari village with an iron rod for preventing the unlawful sale of liquor in the market. Following the assault, the victim was critically injured and rushed to the hospital by locals for urgent medical treatment.

Police personnel from Moirabari promptly arrived at the scene and arrested three individuals involved in the attack. Authorities also seized numerous bottles of illegal liquor from the premises.