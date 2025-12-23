Assam Will Become Part of Bangladesh If Immigrants Increase by 10%: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday warned that demographic changes in the state could have serious long-term consequences, claiming that Assam could “automatically be included” with Bangladesh if the number of people from the neighbouring country living in the state rises further.

Speaking to reporters after an official programme, CM Sarma said he has been flagging the issue consistently over the past five years. Referring to population trends, he remarked, “In Assam, 40 per cent of the population are Bangladeshi-origin people. If it increases 10 per cent more, we will automatically be included.”

“That is why I have been shouting (about the issue) for the last five years,” the Chief Minister added, responding to questions about recent remarks made by a political leader in Bangladesh regarding India’s Northeast.

Dibrugarh, Assam: On Bangladeshi immigrants, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "40 per cent of the population in Assam consists of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, and that if this percentage increases by another 10 per cent, Assam will be automatically absorbed into Bangladesh.… pic.twitter.com/EDES1tsOJW — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2025

Earlier this month, Hasnat Abdullah, a leader of Bangladesh’s newly formed National Citizen Party, reportedly suggested that Dhaka should “isolate” India’s northeastern states and extend support to separatist groups in the region if New Delhi attempted to destabilise Bangladesh.

Abdullah also claimed that the Northeast is geographically “vulnerable” due to its dependence on the narrow Siliguri Corridor, commonly known as the ‘Chicken’s Neck’, which connects the region to the rest of India.

