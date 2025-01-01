Assam Reports Major Reduction in Crimes, with Drug Cases on Rise

As per the report card of 2024 released by the Assam government, reported crimes have decreased significantly over the past year. The number of reported crimes in 2024 has also declined in comparison to the previous three years.

A total of 49,966 crimes were reported in 2024, down from 64,959 in 2023. Reported crimes have been on a downward trend since 2021. The report shows that a total of 1,33,239 crimes were reported in 2021, which decreased to 68,937 in 2022, 64,959 in 2023, and finally reduced to 49,966 last year.

The crime rate (per lakh population) has also dropped—from 379 in 2021 to 194.2 in 2022, 181.9 in 2023, and 139.2 in 2024.

Notably, the government report indicates that the conviction rate has increased from 61% in 2021 to a significant 22.68% in 2024. In the intervening years, the conviction rates were 13.5% in 2022 and 16% in 2023.

Crimes against women have also decreased, from 29,046 reported cases in 2021 to just 5,173 in 2024. The reported cases of crimes against women in 2022 and 2023 were 14,148 and 12,070, respectively.

Crimes involving atrocities against SCs and STs have decreased by 80% and 50%, respectively, from 2021 to 2024.

However, crimes against children have shown varying trends: 5,282 cases in 2021, 4,084 in 2022, 10,174 in 2023, and 5,714 in 2024.

The report reveals a significant reduction in pending cases. There were 133,982 pending cases in 2021, which decreased to 15,567 (as of November) in 2024. In 2022, the number was 58,684, and in 2023, it was 23,836.

Operation Against Drugs and Contraband

Operations against drugs have increased, as have the number of registered cases and arrests. In 2024, 3,287 drug-related cases were registered, compared to 2,271 in 2021, 2,877 in 2022, and 3,035 in 2023.

The number of arrests related to drugs was 5,059 in 2024, compared to 3,851 in 2021, 4,691 in 2022, and 5,023 in 2023.

